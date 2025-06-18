Chiefs to return July 21 to Missouri Western University for training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Chiefs fans are used to their team's season ending in the Super Bowl, the work to return to the big game begins in earnest each summer in training camp.

Rookies and veterans will report to Missouri Western University in St. Joseph on the same day, July 21, according to a news release from the NFL.

The Chiefs open the preseason on Aug. 9 in Arizona when they play the Cardinals.

The 7 p.m. game can be seen on KSHB 41.

KSHB 41 will also broadcast the Chiefs' two other preseason games, which are Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. against the Seattle Seahawks and the only home preseason game, Aug. 22 at 7:20 p.m., against the Chicago Bears.

The Chiefs open the regular season in another country when they play the San Diego Chargers at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 in São Paulo, Brazil.

—

