Chiefs Training Camp Notebook Day 4: Coverage shines

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their last practice Friday before their first off day during training camp.

Because storms arrived early in the morning and lingered throughout the day, the team closed the practice to the public.

The sun broke through the clouds a little after 9:30 a.m., and the humidity soared to 90%. It dropped to 84% by noon when cloud cover returned.

The Chiefs were able to get a steady level of work in under the conditions. The coaches made sure to rotate players in and out through personnel packages under the humid conditions, and that led to a crisp practice.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to showcase the timing he is building with receivers on the roster. He was able to connect with Tyquan Thornton on a comeback route near the boundary.

Mahomes also had some good anticipation throws to rookie Jalen Royals in tight coverage.

Rookie linebacker Cooper McDonald picked off quarterback Bailey Zappe just before the real estate ended on the sidelines. Fourth-year veteran Trent McDuffie picked off Mahomes on a pass deflected by the intended wide receiver.

It was a strong day for the tight ends.

Robert Tonyan and Jake Bringingstool were able to haul in some one-handed grabs with their arms fully extended. Travis Kelce looked like he turned back the clock three to four years with how well he ran on routes and after the catch.

The offensive and defensive lines got prepared for some one-on-one drills before they put on the pads Sunday.

Rookie Ashton Gillotte showcased a good inside rip move multiple times. Veterans Chris Jones and Trey Smith had some really good battles Friday, with Jones' quickness versus Smith’s ability to anchor.

Rookie Josh Simmons found his footing Friday against George Karlaftis on outside speed rushes that Simmons was able to widen out.

Three plays stood out above the rest today during team.

Mahomes rolled out to his left to buy some time. His momentum was carrying him to the left sidelines. He was still able to throw across the field to Rashee Rice and lead him perfectly on a crossing route.

The second play belonged to rookie cornerback Nohl Williams. He was able to stay in the hip pocket of wide receiver Xavier Worthy on a deep 50-yard-plus post route.

And the final play that stood out belonged to linebacker Drue Tranquill. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy looked wide open on a deep corner route that was targeted to the front pylon on a 50-yard-plus throw by Mahomes to Worthy.

Tranquill closed enough ground on his drop and then sprinted over to the area to break up the pass.

The Chiefs will be off on Saturday.

The team has its first full padded practice of the season Sunday at 9:15 a.m.