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Chiefs Training Camp Notebook July 25: An unexpected rookie shines; Mahomes participates in practice

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Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a 1-on-1 throwing drill.
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ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were out on the field for their first training camp practice of the season.

This practice was closed to the public before the veterans arrive on Monday evening.

There were 39 players on field including quarterbacks, rookies and select veterans. One of those veterans was defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who is coming back from a torn hamstring in 2025.

There are not enough players at each position for a traditional 11-on-11 practice, so the team went with individual drills and 7-on-7.

The first noticeable difference on the field during 7-on-7 was how vocal offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was toward the players performing their rep, assignment or effort the right way. He did not appear to let the baseline of each rep drop.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued to participate in all individual and 7-on-7 drills without any issues. He started off with a good back pylon throw to wide receiver Jimmy Holiday for a touchdown in 7-on-7.

Mahomes later followed that up with a spot on no-look pass in timing, placement and velocity to wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. He placed it in the end zone on a slant route in between two zone coverages. The pass was unfortunately dropped.

Rookie safety Xavier Nwankpa got the best of Mahomes on Saturday when he almost picked off one of his passes. He kept an eye on Mahomes while in his zone coverage. Nwankpa stayed discipline and timed his jump when Mahomes thought the route was open. He also had a couple of additional deflections and an interception on quarterback Justin Fields on an option route.

Rookie cornerback Jadon Canady had a well-timed deflection on a option route thrown by Mahomes. He later climbed over a receiver for an interception. Canady likely would have been called for a pass interference on the play. He showcased a good physical presence for day one.

Two players who left the field early were linebackers Ethan Downs and Wesley Bissainthe.

The Chiefs will be back out on the practice field Sunday for another practice closed to the public.

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