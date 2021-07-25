Chiefs Training Camp: S Juan Thornhill continues recovery from injury

ST JOSEPH, Mo. — NFL training camp is a time for players to get back in the rhythm and to get healthy for the upcoming season.

That’s exactly what Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill hopes to accomplish in the next several weeks.

“I feel better than I have for a long time,” Thornhill told members of the media Sunday morning from the team’s training camp at Western Missouri State University in St. Joseph.

Thornhill spent much of last season recovering from a knee injury sustained late in the 2019 season.

The recovery from that injury limited him at times during the 2020 season.

“We have a heck of a football team,” Thornhill said. “We don’t shoot for anything less than winning the Super Bowl.”

One of Thornhill’s defensive backfield teammates DeAndre Baker also spoke to reporters Sunday morning to detail his recovery from injury. Baker broke a bone in his leg late last season.

Baker, who came to the Chiefs last season from the New York Giants, said Sunday he is close to 100 percent and is glad to be with the team.

“This is the best organization for me,” Baker said.

Thornhill and Baker were joined at the media podium Sunday by Chiefs rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, who was the team's fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft.



