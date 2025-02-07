Chiefs WAGs bring game day glam with help from Kansas City stylists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Game day for Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends (WAGs) isn't just about football anymore — it's also become a fashion show.

While the players are focused on their performance on the field, their partners are making their mark off it, thanks to the talents of local stylists like Tristin Killian and Laurabeth Cabott.

Killian, known online as Tristin Styles, is working his first Super Bowl, styling the NFL WAGs for game day and other special events throughout Super Bowl LIX week in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"I feel like it's kind of the biggest thing in my career right now," Killian said.

KSHB 41 News staff Tristin Styles

He has been busy prepping Chiefs WAGs for high-profile appearances, with his role kicking off during the Super Bowl 58 ring ceremony.

"I would say it’s very nerve-racking until you see the first look at the final pictures," Killian said. "Looking back, it's just like, I can't believe I'm doing that. I just feel like I manifested all of this the last two years."

Alongside him is Cabott, the owner and founder of Artistry by LB in Kansas City.

For her, Sunday game days are just another opportunity to take game day looks to the next level. But for Cabott, it's not just about styling — it’s about giving her team the chance to grow.

"I always grew up playing in my grandma’s beauty salon, like I learned how to roll a perm at age seven," Cabott said, reflecting on her roots.

KSHB 41 News staff Cabott

Now, she’s helped multiple stylists, including Killian, take their careers to the next level.

"What brings me the most joy is bringing people onto our salon and really giving them a platform to grow," Cabott said.

For both stylists, their work isn't just limited to Chiefs WAGs.

Cabott, a veteran of four Super Bowls, counts the Met Gala as the pinnacle of her career.

"That is the biggest. I just don’t think anything is ever going to top that," she said.

As the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, fans can expect the Kansas City WAGs to continue turning heads with their stunning game day looks, thanks to these local stylists.

