Chiefs WR Andrew Armstrong reflects on preseason as 53-man roster deadline awaits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not many Kansas City Chiefs fans may be familiar with the name Andrew Armstrong.

The 25-year-old wide receiver entered the NFL undrafted after having played at Texas A&M–Commerce and Arkansas in college.

He then signed with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions but was unable to make either place a permanent home.

Armstrong finds himself competing for a roster spot once again, this time with the Kansas City Chiefs, and took some time after Friday's game against the Seattle Seahawks to reflect on the preseason as a whole.

"Taking the chance that I'm given and just doing the best that I can do each play at a time," Armstrong told reporters in the Chiefs locker room.

Armstrong expressed that throughout his time with the Chiefs during training camp and preseason, he's had to hone in on "being ready to go out there to line up" to get plays started.

His chemistry with rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier proved crucial, as he tallied a five-catch, 54-yard performance to lead the Chiefs in both categories.

"I'm the type of player that whatever the quarterback does, I'm okay with it," Armstrong said.

Armstrong also made sure to give credit to the rest of the team for the work he's put in up to this point.

"If I didn't do my job for somebody else, then a play wouldn't happen for somebody else," Armstrong said. "So I feel like not just me, it was the whole team coming together."

Armstrong understands that another key part of his NFL journey is approaching—the 53-man roster deadline.

Rosters have to be finalized by 5 p.m. Sunday, meaning it's going to be a long two days for Armstrong.

"It's always going to be in your head," Armstrong said. "You can step outside and try to go bowling, try to go golf. As long as you hit a golf ball, now you're thinking about a football, so it's just going to be right back in your mind."

While Armstrong's showing Friday may not be enough to be a definitive lock for a team chock full of pass-catching options, he is trying his best to stay level-headed.

"Wherever it folds, that's where it folds," Armstrong said.

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