Chiefs WR Marquise Brown could miss 4-6 weeks due to sternoclavicular injury, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss several weeks as he tends to injury suffered during the team's first game of the preseason on Saturday.

Citing sources, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Brown will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

Brown suffered a sternoclavicular injury on the first play of the team's game against Jacksonville Jaguars.

The projected timeline of Brown's absence means he will likely miss the team's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.

It could also potentially impact his availability for the team's week 2 match up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 15.

—

