Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman reported to be activated off injury reserve ahead of game vs. Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may be without one key wide receiver in the team's New Year's showdown vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, but another will reportedly be activated off the injury reserve.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is out for Sunday's game for a second-consecutive week as he nurses a hip strain.

However, Mecole Hardman will reportedly be activated to bring some much-needed receiver support, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Hardman is currently listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report after suffering a thumb sprain during the team's Nov. 20 loss to the Eagles. Hardman fully participated in practice Wednesday-Friday this week.

Cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed (calf), Jaylen Watson (illness) and Joshua Williams (neck) are all listed as questionable. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is also questionable for Sunday's game.

Kansas City will continue to be without Donovan Smith since the left tackle injured his neck in the Chiefs' Dec. 3 match against the Packers.