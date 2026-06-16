Chiefs WR Rashee Rice released from Texas jail after serving 30-day sentence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was released from a Dallas County jail on Tuesday after serving a 30-day sentence.

Rice was jailed on May 19 after he failed a drug test as part of the conditions of probation in the plea agreement he entered into following a high-speed injury crash in March 2024.

During his 30-day sentence, Rice’s attorneys successfully petitioned the judge in the case to allow Rice to receive treatment at a nearby hospital for his recently surgically repaired knee.

Rice, 26, missed out on the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp last week.

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