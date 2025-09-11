Chiefs’ WR Xavier Worthy makes Thursday practice in 'limited' capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy was on the practice field Thursday as the team prepares for Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs officially designated Worthy as limited in Thursday’s practice.

Worthy injured his shoulder during the first offensive series of last Friday’s season-opening loss against the Los Angeles Chargers when he collided with tight end Travis Kelce while running a route in the middle of the field.

KSHB 41 Sports’ McKenzie Nelson was at the team’s Thursday practice and captured video of Worthy on the field wearing extra gear on his right arm.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters first on Monday and again on Wednesday that Worthy was continuing to rehab his shoulder.

Fellow wide receiver Jalen Royals missed practice for the second consecutive day as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Guard Trey Smith (knee/illness) and linebacker Drue Tranquill were both full participants Thursday after being limited during Wednesday’s practice.

The Chiefs look to notch their first win of 2025 against the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

