Chris Jones says he's 'super grateful' after passing Tamba Hali on Chiefs' all-time sack list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive tackle Chris Jones has added another notch to his legacy with the Kansas City Chiefs after moving up to second on the team's all-time sacks list, passing former Chief great Tamba Hali.

Jones, affectionately known as "The CEO of Sack Nation" among Chiefs Kingdom, recorded two sacks in Sunday's 35-12 drubbing of the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. It was Jones’ 18th career game with at least two sacks.

Jones now has 90 career sacks, ahead of Hali (89.5) and behind another Chiefs legend, Derrick Thomas (126.5).

When asked about what it meant for him to surpass such a prominent figure in Chiefs history, Jones focused less on himself and more on the people around him.

"It's a testament to all my teammates," Jones said. "One person gets the credit, but it takes a village."

Jones told reporters Sunday that he is "super grateful" for the teammates he's played with during his 11-year NFL journey.

George Karlaftis and Ashton Gillotte helped the cause Sunday — with Karlaftis recording two sacks and Gillotte adding another — after the Chiefs managed just one sack during a two-game losing skid against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Kansas City totaled a season-high five sacks of Geno Smith and Jones credited the team's "relentless" nature in reaching that number.

Heading into Sunday's game, Jones was reserved when discussing the impact of sacks, saying that while "sacks are huge," he doesn't "play for stats" and is instead focused on what the win-and-loss column looks like.

But getting a win and two sacks? Jones couldn't complain about that.

"Listen, I know last week I was like, sacks don't matter," Jones said. "I lied. Sacks are everything."

Jones' second sack of the game came off the edge, his first sack from that position all season. However, for Jones, it doesn't matter to him where he makes an impact on the field.

"It's about whatever gives us an advantage," Jones said. "I don't care where I'm at as long as I get the opportunity to rush the passer."

Now, the Chiefs shift their focus to Atlanta, where they will take on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon.

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