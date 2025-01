KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have yet another opportunity to add to their playoff record books Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes and KSHB 41 Sports’ Mick Shaffer note that Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to tie Joe Montana Saturday for most wins in the playoffs.

Watch the Danan’s Data segment in the video player below.

DANAN’S DATA | Chiefs continue to chase playoff records

—