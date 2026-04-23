Derrick Johnson to be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson will join the club's Hall of Fame during a special ceremony this fall at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Johnson will be 55th person to be inducted to the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

"Derrick is one of the all-time greats, and he was a cornerstone of our franchise for more than a decade," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Thursday. "He represents everything we value in a Kansas City Chiefs player - consistency, toughness, leadership, and a deep commitment to his teammates and to our community."

Johnson spent 13 years of his 14-year career in Kansas City (2005-2017), appearing in 182 games (169 starts) - the most by any linebacker in franchise history.

Johnson was a two-time AP All-Pro (2011 and 2015) and four-time Pro Bowl selection (2011-13, 2015).

"I am so grateful and honored to be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor," Johnson said Thursday. "I played 13 years in Arrowhead and always dreamed of one day having my name at the top of the stadium alongside of other legends."

In 2012, Johnson founded the Defend the Dream Foundation, which provides low-income and inner-city youth with the opportunity to receive resources to reach their full potential in school and life.

Defend the Dream has aided in the transformation of multiple libraries and elementary schools across Austin, Texas, and Kansas City, donating more than 25,000 children's books and investing over $60,000 into each school library.

Seven Discovery Dens have been built in the last four years, supporting more than 2.800 children, with an eighth opening in May.

"To the fans, your passion made every moment unforgettable, and now my name will echo in the stadium and through the hearts of Chiefs Kingdom forever," Johnson said. "Thank you Lord."

Additionally, Johnson and his wife, Brittni, co-wrote a children's book in August 2025 called "Super DJ Saves Field Day," a story aimed to teach children how to build confidence, manage emotions, and overcome obstacles.

"We look forward to celebrating Derrick and his remarkable career at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall," Hunt said.

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