Firm finds Chiefs’ Travis Kelce tops chart in ad airings by celebrity endorsers

Chiefs Patriots Football
Charles Krupa/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives at Gillette Stadium prior to an NFL football against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Chiefs Patriots Football
Posted at 10:47 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 11:47:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defenses across the NFL have known for years that it feels like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is everywhere on the field.

NFL fans now know the same feeling.

Advertising research firm iSpot released a report last week showing that, through the first 14 weeks of the NFL season, Kelce has appeared in more advertising spots than any other endorser.

iSpot looked at advertisements that aired during NFL games in national television windows and found that Kelce appeared 375 times.

Winning the Super Bowl for the second time in four years certainly helps, as evidenced by who occupies the second spot in the rankings: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has appeared 341 times.

Kelce and Mahomes have set a pace that no one else has been able to match. Actor Kevin Miles ranked third with 247 appearances; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ranked fourth with 194 appearances; actors Aaron Ikeda and Keisuke Hoashi tied for fifth with 178 appearances.

The Chiefs’ teammates ranking at the top of the list may not be a surprise given the deep list of brands the pair is connected to.

Both Kelce and Mahomes appear in spots for State Farm Insurance (as does their coach, Andy Reid). Kelce’s other brands include Campbell’s Soup, DirecTV, Experian, Lowe’s and Pfizer. For Mahomes, other brands include Adidas, Head & Shoulders, Oakley, Subway and T-Mobile

iSpot estimates that since appearing in 35 ad airings in the first week of the NFL season, Kelce has appeared at least 30 times every week thereafter, including a season-high 52 times in Week 4 (Oct. 1-2, when the Chiefs played the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football).

