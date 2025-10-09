Former Chiefs DE Jared Allen draws drum honoree duties against Lions on SNF

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen will help get Chiefs Kingdom going Sunday night.

Allen will serve as the drum honoree during pregame ceremonies before the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs selected Allen in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Idaho State University.

Allen would play his first four seasons in Kansas City, where he quickly became a league leader in sacks.

He recorded 43 sacks in 55 games as a Chief, including 15.5 sacks in the 2007 season that earned him first-team All-Pro honors.

Allen, 43, would go on to play six seasons in Minnesota before ending his career with stints in Chicago and Carolina.

Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the summer.

Grace Kintsler of American Idol Season 19 fame will perform Sunday’s National Anthem.

KSHB 41 pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m. with the KSHB 41 Sports team live outside the stadium.

NBC Sports’ Football Night in America picks things up at 6 p.m., leading up to the kickoff at 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41.

