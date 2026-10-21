Former Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed reports Wednesday that former Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey has died.

TMZ first reported Bailey's death earlier on Wednesday.

Watch Andy Reid remember Bailey during a press conference on Wednesday.

Andy Reid remembers former Chiefs player Allen Bailey

Bailey, 37, was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

Bailey played in the NFL for 10 seasons, the first eight in Kansas City.

As a Chief, Bailey recorded 19.5 sacks in 102 games, 61 of which he started.

Allen Bailey was an excellent teammate, generous man, and kind soul. We're deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/gdeSp5AxDX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 21, 2026

"Our hearts go out to his family, and our prayers are with them," Reid said, saying his passing was way too young. "He was one of my favorite players."

TMZ reported Bailey's death was of natural causes.

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