Former Chiefs LB, DE Tamba Hali announced as Chiefs Hall of Fame 2024 inductee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker and defensive end Tamba Hali will be inducted to the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2024.

Hali's official enshrinement ceremony will take place during Chiefs Legends Weekend in the autumn at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Throughout his illustrious career, Tamba was respected and admired by his teammates, as he moved from defensive end to outside linebacker in his fourth season and quickly became a Pro Bowler," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a written statement. "His stats speak for themselves, establishing him as one of the great defensive players in Chiefs history."

In additional to his accolades on the field, Hunt also recognized Hali's strength of character.

"Tamba’s remarkable personal journey has molded a man of integrity, resilience and determination. He has given back to the community in Kansas City, in New Jersey, and in his childhood home of Liberia," Hunt said. "Chiefs Kingdom, all around the world, is cheering for him today.”

Hali's entire 12-year NFL career was spent with the Chiefs.

The first-round 2006 draft pick for the Chiefs was named to the 2006 NFL All-Rookie Team, was selected to the Pro Bowl five consecutive times and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week four total times.