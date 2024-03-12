Former Chiefs P Tommy Townsend agrees on 2-year deal with Houston Texans, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend is heading to Houston, according to reports.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Townsend has agreed to terms and will sign a two-year deal worth $6 million with the Houston Texans.

Townsend has been the Chiefs punter the last four years after coming to Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

In 2022, he was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection after averaging 50.4 yards per punt with a 45.6-yard net average.

His production took a dip in 2023 when he average 47.1 gross yards and 41.9 net yards.

On Feb. 22, the Chiefs signed punter Matt Araiza, who was cleared of any involvement of an August 2022 civil lawsuit regarding an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Southern California.

