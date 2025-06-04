Former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt will officially retire as a Chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt has signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a Chief.

In a post on social media, the team shared Colquitt signed the contract alongside head coach Andy Reid and special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

The two-time Pro Bowler is the longest tenured Chiefs player, at 15 years.

He was signed in 2005 and left in 2019 after the Super Bowl LIV win over San Francisco.

The left-footed punter played 238 games in a Chiefs uniform, punting 1,124 times for a total of 50,393 yards.

After he left the Chiefs, Colquitt played in 17 games over two years with Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Atlanta and Cleveland.

