Former No.1 overall pick Eric Fisher to handle drum honoree duties for Monday night game vs Commanders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A key player in helping the Kansas City Chiefs break their 50-year Super Bowl drought will return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Instead of suiting up, former Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher will be in the thick of the Chiefs Kingdom crowd, serving as the drum honoree.

Fisher was selected first overall by the Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan.

He spent eight seasons with the Chiefs, anchoring the team's offensive line for 117 games, including 113 starts.

During his Chiefs tenure, Fisher made the Pro Bowl twice in 2018 and 2020 and was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV championship team in 2019, their first Super Bowl title since 1969.

Retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant Robert Carter, who has performed the national anthem at Chiefs games before, will do the honors once again Monday.

For those attending the game, parking lot gates will open at 3 p.m.

The rest of the game day schedule is below:



3:30 p.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

5 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates open

5:30 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:15 p.m. - Team warmups begin

7:05 p.m. - Commanders team introduction

7:07 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

7:10 p.m. - National anthem

7:13 p.m. - Coin toss

7:15 p.m. - Kickoff

