From hometown hero to NFL star: Chiefs DE Chris Jones' journey to his 5th Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones might be preparing for his fifth Super Bowl in just six seasons, but his football journey began on a high school field in Houston, Mississippi.

On Friday nights, the local football stadium would often be packed, and Jones was a key player in making it the place to be.

According to William Cook, former head football coach at Houston High School, Jones has been a star since his early days.

"He's definitely a game changer," Cook said.

In his senior year, Jones led the Houston Hilltoppers to an 11-3 record, making their first-ever playoff run and advancing to the third round.

The standout player racked up 160 tackles, 14 sacks, 10 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and even had a 74-yard pick-six.

His performance marked a turning point for the program, as Houston has made the playoffs every year since.

Cook praised Jones' impact, not just as a football player, but as a standout athlete across multiple sports.

"I think he’s definitely the best player to come through this school, and he's also one of the best basketball players to come through this school. He was also an all-state basketball player," Cook said.

Jones' contributions went beyond sports.

He became a local hero, not only setting high standards on the field, but also giving back to the town of Houston.

"He had the ability, and the sky was the limit," Cook said. "I'm very proud of him, it's good to see that."

In recognition of his achievements, both his football and basketball jerseys have been retired at Houston High School.

Jones' legacy continues to inspire, and his hometown community takes pride in watching him tackle his dreams at the highest level.

