From truckers to tourists, Primanti Bros. defines taste of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Kansas City is known nationwide for its fountains and legendary barbecue.

But in Pittsburgh — the City of Bridges — locals and visitors alike line up for a different kind of staple: the signature sandwiches at Primanti Bros..

The iconic hometown chain traces its roots to 1933, when it opened in the city’s historic Strip District, serving warehouse workers and truck drivers during the early morning hours.

“This is the original Primanti Bros. location,” said Ryan Wilkinson, the company’s vice president of marketing. “It’s been open for 93 years. For most of that time, it was open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except for Easter and Christmas.”

At the center of the menu is the sandwich that built its reputation — a distinctly Pittsburgh creation.

“The Primanti sandwich is two, thick-cut pieces of Italian bread, grilled meat, provolone cheese, hand-cut French fries, a vinegar-based coleslaw and two slices of tomato,” Wilkinson said.

The idea was simple: pack an entire meal between slices of bread for workers who needed to eat on the go.

“They could keep working — driving trucks with one hand and eating with the other,” Wilkinson said.

Now, as the city prepares to welcome crowds for the NFL Draft, Primanti Bros. is bracing for crowds of hungry football fans eager to sample a local favorite.

“What we do, especially at this location, we’re built for speed,” Wilkinson said. “We can move through sandwiches pretty quickly.”

Just as visitors to Kansas City seek out barbecue, those arriving in Pittsburgh often make Primanti Bros. a must-stop destination — a taste of the city’s history served between two slices of bread.