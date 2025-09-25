Frustration builds with Chiefs RT Jawaan Taylor’s costly penalties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are growing frustrated with starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, whose repeated penalties are drawing scrutiny from both coaches and fans.

Taylor, who signed a four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City in 2023, currently leads the league with seven penalties, including one that was offset. The infractions — a mix of false starts, holding, and improper alignment — have become a recurring issue for an offense already missing key playmakers and struggling to establish a consistent run game.

“Without question, he’s a talented pass protector,” Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck said. “But as he knows, as we know, as everybody in the world knows — penalties, going backwards — is not good for the football team.”

Taylor has been flagged in every game this season, often at inopportune moments. The calls have not been borderline either, according to Heck.

“When he’s getting called, those are good calls,” Heck said. “He’s too deep. Your helmet’s gotta break the plane.”

The Chiefs’ coaching staff has had direct conversations with Taylor in hopes of resolving the issue.

“We’ve had a heart-to-heart, and Jawaan is a smart guy — he knows what he’s got to do,” Heck added. “I’m open to suggestions there. Don’t jump offsides, don’t line up too deep — this is offsides. We’ve had good communication on that.”

Despite the mounting penalties, the team remains optimistic Taylor can correct course.

“I’ve seen him make a conscious effort to work on that, and we need him to do it,” Heck said. “Bottom line is he’s got to do that.”

Taylor’s continued struggles come at a time when the Chiefs’ offense is working to find stability, particularly in the run game. With depth concerns already pressing, Kansas City may be forced to consider alternatives if the penalties persist.