Fred Arbanas and Otis Taylor each caught 29-yard touchdown passes from Len Dawson, while Mike Garrett put the hammer down with two fourth-quarter touchdown runs in a lopsided win that sent coach Hank Stram's (pictured) Chiefs on to Super Bowl I. AP

The Chiefs fell behind by a touchdown in the first quarter but scored 17 unanswered points to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. Otis Taylor (pictured) led the offense with 62 receiving yards. AP

The Chiefs only trailed 7-6 after the first quarter, but the Bills scored the next 13 points in pulling away. Eventually, Joe Montana (pictured) got knocked from the game with a concussion, and Buffalo dominated the fourth quarter in a 30-13 win behind Thurman Thomas, who gashed the Chiefs for 186 yards rushing and three touchdowns. AP

Dee Ford lined up offside on Charvarius Ward’s potential game-winning interception in the final two minutes of regulation. Bill Belichick's New England Patriots eventually beat Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime, ending Patrick Mahomes' first season as a starter. AP

Kansas City returned to the Super Bowl for the first time in a half-century after overcoming a 10-0 first-quarter hole to dominate Tennessee 35-24 behind Patrick Mahomes' four touchdowns (one rushing). AP

Patrick Mahomes went 29 for 38 for 325 yards with three touchdowns, while Tyreek Hill popped off for 172 receiving yards as the Kansas City Chiefs crushed the Buffalo Bills 38-24 and returned to the Super Bowl. AP

The Kansas City Chiefs were coming off a scintillating Divisional Round overtime win against Buffalo — “The 13-Second Game,” which forever changed NFL overtime rules when Josh Allen and the Bills didn’t get a possession in overtime — but Cincinnati and Joe Burrow bested Patrick Mahomes and company in overtime. AP

Burrowhead, you say? Cincinnati flapped their gums like a heavyweight contender before a boxing title fight but couldn't back it up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who won on Harrison Butker’s game-winning 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining. AP

The reigning MVP (Patrick Mahomes) faces the presumptive MVP (Lamar Jackson) in the first postseason clash between two of the NFL’s elite QBs as the Kansas City Chiefs play in their sixth straight AFC Championship Game on Sunday in Baltimore. AP

