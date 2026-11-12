HNTB named official architect of Kansas City Chiefs' new Wyandotte County stadium

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that HNTB has been named the official architect of the team's new stadium in Wyandotte County.

"HNTB's relationship with the Chiefs is grounded in our shared roots in Kansas City and a commitment to creating an enduring impact for the region," HNTB President Tom O'Grady said. "Becoming the Official Architect of the Kansas City Chiefs creates new and unique opportunities to build on our collaborative vision, for both the new stadium and the programs that connect with Chiefs Kingdom and the broader Kansas City community. We are excited about what we will accomplish together in the years ahead."

The team says HNTB will work alongside the Chiefs organization to make the new stadium a one-of-a-kind destination.

"Kansas City is a premier hub for architecture, engineering, and construction, and we are excited to have HNTB working on our new stadium project and partnering with us as our Official Architect," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "With more than 100 years of infrastructure design, planning, and management experience, HNTB has long been a leader in delivering projects with significant impact, and the work that we accomplish together over the next five years will be no different."

On Wednesday, the team announced that Clark Construction Group and AECOM will build the facility.

Sitework on the stadium is scheduled to begin next year, with the stadium set to open in 2031.

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