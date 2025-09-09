Honey Badger dubbed drum honoree for Chiefs-Eagles game Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Honey Badger is coming back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' first home game of the season.

This time, rather than suiting up, Tyrann Mathieu has been tasked with the role of the drum honoree.

Mathieu will bang the drum Sunday ahead of the 3:25 p.m. Chiefs-Eagles matchup.

The Honey Badger is making a trip back to the Kingdom to be this week's Drum Honoree!



See you there, @Mathieu_Era ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9LSBJJtjn9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 9, 2025

In July, Mathieu announced his retirement from the league.

“As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way,” Mathieu, 33, said on Instagram.

He was drafted in 2013 by the Arizona Cardinals, where he played five seasons. Mathieu then spent one season with the Houston Texans before joining the Chiefs for three seasons.

During his time in Kansas City, Mathieu was a key defensive player in two Super Bowls, including a 31-20 Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mathieu ended his career in his hometown as a New Orleans Saint.

