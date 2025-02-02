Honoring a legacy: Derrick Thomas Jr. celebrates his father’s impact 25 years later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We've all seen — or heard — the incredible things Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas could do on the field. Off the field, he was also building a meaningful life.

His son, Derrick Thomas Jr., is now 33 years old — the same age the linebacker was when he lost his life after a car accident.

"It feels crazy because I still feel so young. He must have felt so young,” Junior said.

This year, No. 58 would be turning 58.

Junior wanted to find a way to honor his dad and bring his memories to life.

"I remember my dad more off the field than on the field,” he said.

KSHB

He and his siblings dug into family albums and partnered with MADE MOBB to create a collection inspired by their dad.

"It's fun. I get to see my dad smile,” Junior said.

Vu Radley, co-founder and creative director at MADE MOBB, is the mind behind the designs that are expected to be released in the fall.

But if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, the collection will be released earlier to celebrate.

KSHB

"It's insane to me to be able to see those photos that only family would really see,” Radley said. “You can see Derrick's swag and how that could be applied today."

The collaboration's goal is to come up with outfits Derrick Thomas himself would wear.

"It's exciting, not only because it's my father, but also because it's exciting to be able to keep his legacy going,” Junior said.

A legacy that is not forgotten. Twenty-five years later, people are still wearing No. 58.

"He brought a little bit of life to a team that hadn't seen a championship in so long,” said Colby Pike, a Chiefs fan who wasn't even born when Thomas passed.

Pike was wearing Thomas' jersey the weekend before the Super Bowl.

KSHB

He has a different tie to the player. He said his family owns a body shop and tow service business, and they were the ones called to pick up Thomas’ car after the crash.

Now, he feels even more connected to the player.

"There's not another 58, and we have to keep him alive forever," Pike said.

Junior said it’s a surreal feeling to see people still wearing his dad’s jersey, 25 years after he died.

"It means people loved him when he was around, and they still love him to this day,” he said.

A feeling he doesn't take for granted.

“My dad was my hero, and I’ve experienced what it’s like to meet your hero already,” Junior said.

