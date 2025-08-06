HOW TO WATCH | Chiefs vs Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 9 on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Arizona Cardinals Saturday at State Farm Stadium to get the preseason underway.

Coverage of Saturday’s game starts with KSHB 41’s Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff at 6 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Postgame coverage will begin as soon as the game concludes in Glendale.

After Saturday, the Chiefs will play two more preseason games.

The Chiefs will travel to Seattle to play against the Seahawks on Friday, Aug. 15, and then head to Kansas City, Missouri, for the team's final preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Chiefs Kingdom can watch all of the team's preseason games for free on KSHB 41.

—