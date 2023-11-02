Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

How to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany NFL game

Deutsche Bank Park
Chase Lucas/KSHB 41
The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.
Deutsche Bank Park
Posted at 2023-11-02T10:05:17-0500
and last updated 2023-11-02 11:05:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are set to square off this Sunday, Nov. 5, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CST from Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Chiefs fans living in Kansas City will be able to watch the game for free on KSHB 41. Pregame coverage starts at 6 a.m. with live reports from watch parties across Kansas City, including the KSHB 41 team at KC Bier Co. Then stick around for the kickoff, also on KSHB 41.

For Chiefs Kingdom fans in Miami, you can watch the game for free over-the-air on NBC6.

For Chiefs Kingdom fans outside of Miami and Kansas City, the game will be available on NFL Network.

More information about streaming the game is available on the NFL’s website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone