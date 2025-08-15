HOW TO WATCH | Chiefs vs Seahawks on Friday, Aug. 15 on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the second preseason game of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Seattle Seahawks Friday at Lumen Field.

Coverage of Friday's game begins with KSHB 41’s Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff at 8 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for approximately an hour later.

Postgame coverage will begin as soon as the game concludes in Seattle.

After Friday, the Chiefs will play one more preseason game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Kingdom can watch all of the team's preseason games for free on KSHB 41.

—