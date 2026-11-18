KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after warming the hearts of Chiefs Kingdom with news of a new family member, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have another announcement.

The couple's fourth child will be a boy, the pair announced in a Tuesday Instagram post.

Brittany and Patrick shared the news in a gender reveal video where they cut into a white cake to reveal blue icing. The couple cheered the news, sharing hugs and kisses with their three littles and tossing blue confetti.

The child will join Sterling Skye, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III and Golden Raye to make the Mahomes family a party of six.