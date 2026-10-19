'It's always an honor': Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ties Tom Brady for fastest to 100 regular-season wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finds himself in rarefied air once again.

Mahomes tied Tom Brady for the fastest to 100 regular-season wins after Kansas City's 22-6 victory over the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, reaching that number in just 131 career starts.

After being asked what it was like to match one of Brady's many milestones, Mahomes took the time to show some appreciation for the quarterback he called the "GOAT."

"It's always an honor to be in any conversation as far as winning football with him," Mahomes said. "If you can be mentioned in any category with him, it's special."

Mahomes told media members Sunday that he thinks he's "gotten better and better at winning" throughout his career, even though the games might not always look pristine.

"It's not always how I want it to be," Mahomes said. "I want to throw three touchdowns, four touchdowns, and I want to put up big stats, but whenever your defense is playing like they are today, you can't force it."

This season, Mahomes also tied Brady for the fastest to 98 and 99 career wins after victories over the Dolphins and Raiders, respectively, something he acknowledged at the podium Sunday.

"I'm like, when did Tom lose another game?" Mahomes asked rhetorically, getting laughs from the room of reporters. "Because I feel like every game I win, I'm tied."

Right guard Trey Smith sang Mahomes' praises in the locker room after Sunday's game, describing the future Hall of Famer as the "best quarterback of all time."

“Obviously, I'm biased, but it's just been an honor," Smith said. "It's a pleasure to be able to block and work for a guy like that, and also to have the level of leadership, attention to detail, and how seriously he takes his craft. It's really special to watch, and I'm glad I could be a small microcosm of it.”

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