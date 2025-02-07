Kansas City-area schools show out for Red Friday ahead of Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is getting closer and Chiefs Kingdom is turning out for the biggest Red Friday of the season.

North Kansas City Schools

North Kansas City Schools shared a video on their Facebook page with both staff and students showing off their Chiefs pride.

Fort Osage R-1 School District

Kindergarten students at the Indian Trails Elementary School dressed up to support star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Lee's Summit R-7 School District

Students at Highland Park Elementary put on their best shade of red before the big game.

The staff at Bernard Campbell Middle School gathered together in the school's gym to show their spirit.

Meanwhile, at Mason Elementary, a few fifth-graders posed for a photo in their Chiefs gear.

Blue Springs R-IV School District

William Yates Elementary brought the energy this Red Friday with Chiefs-themed signs and apparel to keep the spirit high.

Platte County R-3 School District

Barry Elementary has a simple message for its students as Super Bowl LIX approaches.

At Siegrist Elementary, three staff members with their recent engagement rings may be some foreshadowing for the Chiefs.

