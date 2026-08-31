Kansas City Chiefs announce 53-man roster heading into 2026 regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs trimmed their roster down to 53 men Sunday and revealed what moves they made to reach that number ahead of the 2026 regular season.
The Chiefs waived players such as running back Emari Demercado, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and offensive tackle Esa Pole, who played in five games and started in four during the back end of the regular season.
Meanwhile, tight ends Jake Briningstool and Jared Wiley and wide receiver Nikko Remigio all make their return to the Chiefs, with defensive back Xavier Nwankpa earning a roster spot in Kansas City for the first time.
The Chiefs also confirmed the acquisition of tackle Diego Pounds and placed wide receiver Jimmy Holiday on injured reserve.
Take a look at the full 53-man roster below:
Quarterback
- Justin Fields
- Patrick Mahomes
- Garrett Nussmeier
Running back
- Emmett Johnson
- Brashard Smith
- Ken Walker
Wide receiver
- Cyrus Allen
- Nikko Remigio
- Rashee Rice
- Jalen Royals
- Tyquan Thornton
- Xavier Worthy
Tight end
- Jake Briningstool
- Noah Gray
- Travis Kelce
- Jared Wiley
Offensive line
- Kahlil Benson
- Mike Caliendo
- Josh Ezeudu
- Creed Humphrey
- Jaylon Moore
- Hunter Nourzad
- Diego Pounds
- Josh Simmons
- Trey Smith
- Kingsley Suamataia
Defensive line
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- Ashton Gillotte
- Marcus Harris
- Chris Jones
- George Karlaftis
- R Mason Thomas
- Khyiris Tonga
- Peter Woods
Linebacker
- Jeffrey Bassa
- Nick Bolton
- Jack Cochrane
- Cooper McDonald
- Drue Tranquill
Defensive back
- Jadon Canady
- Chamarri Conner
- Mansoor Delane
- Kristian Fulton
- Alohi Gilman
- Jaden Hicks
- Kevin Knowles
- Xavier Nwankpa
- Chris Roland-Wallace
- L’Jarius Sneed
- Nohl Williams
Specialists
- Matt Araiza
- Harrison Butker
- James Winchester
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