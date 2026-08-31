Kansas City Chiefs announce 53-man roster heading into 2026 regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs trimmed their roster down to 53 men Sunday and revealed what moves they made to reach that number ahead of the 2026 regular season.

The Chiefs waived players such as running back Emari Demercado, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and offensive tackle Esa Pole, who played in five games and started in four during the back end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, tight ends Jake Briningstool and Jared Wiley and wide receiver Nikko Remigio all make their return to the Chiefs, with defensive back Xavier Nwankpa earning a roster spot in Kansas City for the first time.

The Chiefs also confirmed the acquisition of tackle Diego Pounds and placed wide receiver Jimmy Holiday on injured reserve.

Take a look at the full 53-man roster below:

Quarterback

Justin Fields

Patrick Mahomes

Garrett Nussmeier

Running back

Emmett Johnson

Brashard Smith

Ken Walker

Wide receiver

Cyrus Allen

Nikko Remigio

Rashee Rice

Jalen Royals

Tyquan Thornton

Xavier Worthy

Tight end

Jake Briningstool

Noah Gray

Travis Kelce

Jared Wiley

Offensive line

Kahlil Benson

Mike Caliendo

Josh Ezeudu

Creed Humphrey

Jaylon Moore

Hunter Nourzad

Diego Pounds

Josh Simmons

Trey Smith

Kingsley Suamataia

Defensive line

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Ashton Gillotte

Marcus Harris

Chris Jones

George Karlaftis

R Mason Thomas

Khyiris Tonga

Peter Woods

Linebacker

Jeffrey Bassa

Nick Bolton

Jack Cochrane

Cooper McDonald

Drue Tranquill

Defensive back

Jadon Canady

Chamarri Conner

Mansoor Delane

Kristian Fulton

Alohi Gilman

Jaden Hicks

Kevin Knowles

Xavier Nwankpa

Chris Roland-Wallace

L’Jarius Sneed

Nohl Williams

Specialists

Matt Araiza

Harrison Butker

James Winchester

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