Kansas City Chiefs announce Clark Construction Group and AECOM will build new stadium in KCK

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the construction team that will build their new stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

The team announced Wednesday that Clark Construction Group and AECOM will build the facility.

Team President Mark Donovan said the announcement marks a significant step forward for the project.

"This milestone is indicative of the progress and continued momentum we've made with our project partners. As we finish the overall design, Clark and AECOM will help us advance the project further by identifying more certainty around project scope, budget, and scheduling," Donovan said.

Sitework on the 70,000-seat stadium is scheduled to begin next year.

The stadium is expected to open in 2031.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.