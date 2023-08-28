Kansas City Chiefs announce 'World's Largest Tailgate' ahead of NFL Kickoff Game on Sept. 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating the start of a new NFL season by holding the "World's Largest Tailgate presented by Bud Light," a tailgate and concert experience.

The event will be hosted live at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, just under three hours before the Chiefs are set to kickoff the 2023 NFL season against the Detroit Lions, from the Ford Tailgate District outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KC-born YouTubers the Merrell Twins will host the event, with a musical performance from the DJ and producer duo Two Friends. Chiefs Kingdom can also catch segments from KC-native Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner and appearances from Donna Kelce — mother to the Kelce brothers.

The club also teases that other special guests, including Chiefs legends, will make be present for the 90-minute show.

“Chiefs Kingdom is wherever you are, and the World’s Largest Tailgate is one way we can unite people in Kansas City, around the country and throughout the world around the fact that NFL football is back in a big way,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a written statement. “We are incredibly proud of our football team, our fans and our tailgating culture, and we’re certain that we’ll be exporting a special look at GEHA Field at Arrowhead and the Chiefs through this unique music and entertainment experience.”

Fans attending the game can catch the event in-person, with seating first-come, first-served. The tailgate experience will also be available virtually to Chiefs fans across the globe. You can reserve your virtual seat online.

After the show, the Chiefs will take on the Lions at 7:20 p.m. You can view the action on KSHB 41, your Home of the Chiefs.

—