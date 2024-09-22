Kansas City Chiefs’ 'better halves' share emotional journey on road to 3-peat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs embark on their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl title, the focus shifts to the women behind the players — their supportive partners who have stood by them through triumphs and challenges.

Gabrielle Johnson, wife of Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson, recently reflected on their journey together, especially his recovery from an ACL injury.

“Truthfully, it’s a roller coaster, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” she said. “It means the world because not a lot of people come back from this injury.”

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB Gabrielle Johnson

Gabrielle watched with tears in her eyes when Nazeeh returned to the field during the preseason, celebrating the hard work he put into his recovery.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s McKenzie Nelson

Kyndall Ellis-Powell, wife of former Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell, also has a unique perspective. After Cornell found the end zone twice in the preseason but didn’t make the final roster, Kyndall maintained her optimism.

“It’s been an extreme blessing. My husband played at Clemson, so to come from a national championship team to a Super Bowl team is incredible,” she said.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB Kyndall Ellis-Powell

New to Chiefs Kingdom is Sarah Kane, girlfriend of rookie offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad. Sarah remembers the moment Hunter was drafted by the Chiefs as “mind-blowing.”

“When Hunter was drafted by the Chiefs, that was like an, ‘Oh my God moment,'” she recalled.

Now part of the team, Sarah is excited to watch Hunter and his teammates chase history.

“I’m so proud. All of these boys have worked so hard to get here,” she said.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB Sarah Kane

While the Chiefs’ better halves provide unwavering support, many juggle full-time jobs alongside their partners’ demanding schedules.

While some can attend every home and away game, many can't as they have to be at work first thing Monday morning.

"I go to a few away games. It's a lot of traveling, so I'm like, 'I'll catch you when you get back,'" Gabrielle said.

—