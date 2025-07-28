Kansas City Chiefs’ Clark Hunt discusses stadium progress from training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt says he’s noticed a sense of urgency from the team as they enter the second week of training camp at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph.

Hunt says he also feels a sense of urgency in announcing the best path forward for the team’s future stadium plans.

He provided an update to reporters Monday after the team’s training camp practice, reiterating the team has made real progress in narrowing down plans to two options.

“We’re grateful to have two really great options,” Hunt said. “We feel an urgency in bringing the process to a conclusion.”

Hunt described the options as a new stadium on the Kansas side, with the second option prioritizing the renovation of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on the Missouri side.

Hunt also mentioned that while a Kansas location could have the option of adjacent development to the stadium, the potential renovation at the Truman Sports Complex would be focused inside the stadium and on improving the tailgating experience.

While Hunt declined to provide a timetable, as he has in previous news conferences, he said he knows the stakes.

“It’s one I certainly want my family’s input on,” Hunt said of the decision. "I’m hopeful the decision will be clear-cut for us. I don't know that it will be, but having a collaborative process is important.”

