KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh just one day away, the Kansas City Chiefs hold the No. 9 overall pick and could use it to select a premier wide receiver.

Kansas City Chiefs could target wide receiver with No. 9 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is a top prospect at the position. Many mock drafts project the Chiefs will select Tate if they choose to stay at No. 9.

Julio Cortez/AP Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate (37) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The draft features several other first-round options at wide receiver. Top prospects include Makai Lemon of USC, Jordan Tyson of Arizona State, Omar Cooper of Indiana, and KC Concepcion of Texas A&M.

There are also plenty of local names at the receiver position, including Kevin Coleman out of the University of Missouri, Emmanuel Henderson of the University of Kansas, and Malik Benson out of the University of Oregon, who went to Lansing High School in Lansing, Kansas.

Ahead of the first round, our Chiefs On the Clock special will air at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a first-round recap at 10:30 p.m.

We will have two more draft specials on Friday and Saturday, both starting at 6:30 p.m., and a Day 2 draft recap airing at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

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