Kansas City Chiefs invited to White House on May 31 to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are invited to return to the White House on May 31 to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII victory.

This marks the team's second trip to meet with President Joe Biden, after the team visited last June following their win in Super Bowl LVII.

The team did not make the trip after winning Superbowl LIV in February 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Chiefs visited Biden in June 2023, the president was presented with a Chiefs jersey of his own, and a football autographed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President Joe Biden watches as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes autographs a football that belonged to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly as he welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs received a tour of the White House during the visit.

Biden remarked that the Chiefs play football with “the real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent.”

“As these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference,” Biden said of the Chiefs' charitable work off the field.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined the Chiefs for the meeting in 2023.