Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs earned a key conference win last Sunday in defeating the Baltimore Ravens 37-20.

The win included a vintage performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'There's stuff you can learn from every game, win or loss'

On Wednesday, Mahomes was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Mahomes went 25-37 for 270 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s win.

It’s the 11th time Mahomes has won the Player of the Week Award, though it’s the first time since Week 12 in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs look to continue their winning ways on Monday Night Football on Oct. 6, as they travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

—