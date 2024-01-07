Kansas City Chiefs potential AFC Wild Card opponent scenarios

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs locked up the No. 3 seed last week with a 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City is unable to move up or down in the seeding process.

The team will take on the No. 6 seed in the Wild Card round. The Pittsburgh Steelers' and Houston Texans' wins on Saturday eliminated some scenarios on the possible opponents left.

Two games that still have an impact are the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tennessee Titans, set for 12 p.m. Sunday, and the Sunday Night Football game with the Buffalo Bills at the Miami Dolphins. You can watch that game on KSHB 41 at 7:15 p.m.

Here are the seed locked in:

No. 1 seed: Baltimore Ravens

No. 3 seed: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 seed: Cleveland Browns

Here are the scenarios left:

Second seed



Dolphins win or tie over Bills = Dolphins Bills win over Dolphins = Bills

Fourth seed



Jaguars win over Titans Texans with a Jaguars loss or tie

Sixth seed (Chiefs Wild Card opponent)



Bills if they tie the Dolphins Dolphins with loss to Bills Texans with Jaguars win and Bills loss Steelers with Jaguars loss or tie and Bills loss

Seventh seed



Bills with Bills loss and Jaguars loss or tie Texans with Jagaurs win and Bills win or tie Steelers with Jaguars loss or tie and Bills win or tie Steelers with Jaguars win and Bills loss

The highest remaining seed hosts the lowest remaining seed in each round until the Super Bowl.

Here is the NFL Playoff schedule:

Wildcard Round

Saturday, Jan. 13

3:30 p.m. and p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14

12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15

7:15 p.m.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20

3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21

2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Conference Championship

Sunday, Jan. 28

2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.