Kansas City Chiefs prepare for 2026 NFL Draft with focus on top TE prospects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock a little earlier than usual this year, holding the No. 9 and No. 29 picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the draft just over two weeks away, tight end is emerging as a position of need for the Chiefs. While Travis Kelce is returning, he will not be with the team forever.

Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is a clear-cut first-round talent at the position.

Sadiq ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, the fastest ever by a tight end, and recorded a 43-inch vertical jump. Although slightly undersized at 6-foot-3, Sadiq is considered the top tight end in the draft.

Other talented tight ends in this year's draft class include Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers and Ohio State's Max Clare.

Several local tight ends could also be selected at various points by any team in the draft.

Jaren Kanak is an Oklahoma product out of Hays, Kansas. Miles Kitselman is from Lyndon, Kansas, and barely played 11-man football before heading to Tennessee. John Michael Gyllenborg, who played at Wyoming, only played football during his senior year at Rockhurst and was injured after three games, but he is now on the doorstep of the NFL.

KSHB 41's first draft special is Thursday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m.

KSHB 41 Sports reporters Matt Foster and McKenzie Nelson will have live reports from Pittsburgh and the 2026 NFL Draft.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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