Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts 2025: Nick Jacobs' final 53-man prediction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs' preseason has come to a close.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, to make his final decisions. The team will then be able to create the practice squad sometime after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Here is a look at the potential needs left on the roster:

1. Running back depth

2. Defensive tackle depth

3. Cornerback depth

The team could use an additional veteran running back with speed to pair with Brashard Smith in case of injury. The team could also use help with a one-tech defensive tackle that can help in run support. Veach could likely use a fifth or sixth cornerback that currently isn’t on the roster.

Here is a look at the 53-man roster prediction.

Quarterbacks (2): Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew

Practice Squad: Chris Oladokun

Waived: Bailey Zappe

The quarterback room is clear-cut. Minshew will continue to learn the offense and grow into the backup role. Oladokun showcased a good arm and the athletic ability to buy time on plays.

Running Back (3): Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith

Practice Squad Potential: Carson Steele

Released: Elijah Mitchell

Waived: Michael Wiley

The team could use an additional running back on the roster. That additional spot could come from the defensive side of the ball.

Smith provides too much value to the 53-man roster to be exposed to waivers. Steele struggles blocking, but he could continue to develop on the practice squad to help on special teams. Mitchell lacked burst throughout camp and preseason.

Wide Receiver (7): Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton and Nikko Remigio

Practice Squad Potential: Jason Brownlee, Elijah Badger and Key’Shawn Smith

Waived: Mac Dalena, Hal Presley and Jimmy Holiday

Remigio took advantage of his return opportunities and snaps in the offense to look for a roster spot. Brownlee got a handful of opportunities but needed to make some splash plays to make the decision tougher. Holiday could find himself on the practice squad after a strong special teams performance.

Tight End (4): Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan and Jared Wiley

Injured Reserve: Jake Briningstool

Practice Squad Potential: Tre Watson

Waived: Geor’Quarius Spivey

The Chiefs could potentially put Wiley or Briningstool on injured reserve. With Wiley playing on Friday and Briningstool still working his way back from a hamstring injury, that could help one or the other recover from their previous injuries.

Offensive Line (9): Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Jaylon Moore, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo and Wanya Morris

NFI : Ethan Driskell

Practice Squad Potential: Esa Pole, Jason Godrick, Dalton Cooper and C.J. Hanson

Waived: Joey Lombard

Morris would be a good trade candidate if the Chiefs want to get a quality defender at defensive tackle or cornerback. Pole playing late in the fourth quarter suggests he is likely viewed at practice-squad level. Driskell’s appendectomy could force him onto the non-football injury list.

Defensive Line (9): Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, Mike Pennel, Omarr Norman-Lott, Ashton Gillotte, Mike Danna, Jerry Tillery and Marlon Tuipulotu

Practice Squad Potential: Malik Herring, Fabien Lovett, Nate Matlack and Coziah Izzard

Waived: Owen Carney

The Chiefs' pass rush could use an additional jolt. The team should be on the lookout for additional interior pass-rushing help and run support.

Linebacker (6): Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa, Cooper McDonald and Cam Jones

Injured Reserve: Jack Cochrane

Practice Squad Potential: Brandon George

Waived: Cole Christiansen and Xander Mueller

The Chiefs have provided themselves with arguably some of their better depth among the linebacking group. All three backups would be strong special teams performers, and all have some of the better athletic ability in their room for depth during the Steve Spagnuolo era.

Cornerback (5): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Kristian Fulton, Nohl Williams and Nazeeh Johnson

Trade Candidate: Joshua Williams

Practice Squad Potential: Kevin Knowles and Jacobe Covington

Waived: Melvin Smith, Ajani Carter and Azizi Hearn

Joshua Williams could potentially give the Chiefs the opportunity to get a running back or defensive tackle in return. Knowles had a strong showing in the preseason finale that could allow the Chiefs to put him on the practice squad.

Safety (5): Jaden Hicks, Bryan Cook, Chris Rolland-Wallace, Chamarri Conner and Mike Edwards

Practice Squad Potential: Major Williams and Glendon Miller

The Chiefs may need to take from the safety room to fit six linebackers on their roster. Edwards, as a vested veteran, could provide that opportunity and allow the team to keep him on the practice squad as a veteran until the roster is settled.

Specialist (3): Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza and James Winchester

Roster Breakdown

- Offense (25)

- Defense (25)

- Specialist (3)

The Chiefs kick off the NFL regular season on Friday, Sept. 5, in São Paulo, Brazil. You can watch that game on KSHB 41, your home of the Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m.

