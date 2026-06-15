Kansas City Chiefs to kick off 16th training camp at Missouri Western State University at end of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph at the end of July for the team’s 16th training camp at the university.

Open practices start July 29 and conclude Aug. 20. Dates and times are subject to change, as weather and field conditions will be evaluated daily.

Unless stated otherwise, fans can attend for free. However, tickets must be reserved in advance.

Reservations open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, for season ticket members. The general public can begin reserving tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.

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Note that a maximum of six tickets per practice can be reserved for three separate practices. Additional ticket specifications can be found on the team's training camp web page.

Parking at Missouri Western will be $8 per vehicle, per day. Free parking will be available on the two exclusive season ticket member days — July 29 and Aug. 11.

Three days — Aug. 1, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. (Family Fun Day) — will require a $7 entrance fee.

Additional special events include Ambassador Day on Aug. 4 and Military Appreciation Day on Aug. 20.

Full training camp schedule

Wednesday, July 29 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *Exclusive season ticket member day

Thursday, July 30 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., linebacker autographs

Friday, July 31 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., defensive back autographs

Saturday, Aug. 1 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *$7 admission day

Sunday, Aug. 2 | No practice

Monday, Aug. 3 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., wide receivers/tight end autographs

Tuesday, Aug. 4 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., offensive/defensive line autographs *Ambassador Day

Wednesday, Aug. 5 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., quarterback/running back/specialist autographs

Thursday, Aug. 6 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., linebacker autographs

Friday, Aug. 7 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *$7 admission day

Saturday, Aug. 8 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *$7 admission for Family Fun Day

Sunday, Aug. 9 | No practice

Monday, Aug. 10 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., defensive backs autographs

Tuesday, Aug. 11 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *Exclusive season ticket member day

Wednesday, Aug. 12 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., quarterback/running back/specialist autographs

Thursday, Aug. 13 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., wide receivers/tight end autographs

Friday, Aug. 14 | No practice

Saturday, Aug. 15 | Preseason game against Rams at 3 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Watch on KSHB 41)

Sunday, Aug. 16 | No practice

Monday, Aug. 17 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., linebacker autographs

Tuesday, Aug. 18 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., defensive back autographs

Wednesday, Aug. 19 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., offensive/defensive line autographs

Thursday, Aug. 20 | Practice 8:15 a.m. *Military Appreciation Day

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