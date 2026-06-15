Kansas City Chiefs to kick off 16th training camp at Missouri Western State University at end of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph at the end of July for the team’s 16th training camp at the university.
Open practices start July 29 and conclude Aug. 20. Dates and times are subject to change, as weather and field conditions will be evaluated daily.
Unless stated otherwise, fans can attend for free. However, tickets must be reserved in advance.
Reservations open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, for season ticket members. The general public can begin reserving tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
MORE | 2026 training camp information
Note that a maximum of six tickets per practice can be reserved for three separate practices. Additional ticket specifications can be found on the team's training camp web page.
Parking at Missouri Western will be $8 per vehicle, per day. Free parking will be available on the two exclusive season ticket member days — July 29 and Aug. 11.
Three days — Aug. 1, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. (Family Fun Day) — will require a $7 entrance fee.
Additional special events include Ambassador Day on Aug. 4 and Military Appreciation Day on Aug. 20.
Full training camp schedule
- Wednesday, July 29 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *Exclusive season ticket member day
- Thursday, July 30 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., linebacker autographs
- Friday, July 31 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., defensive back autographs
- Saturday, Aug. 1 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *$7 admission day
- Sunday, Aug. 2 | No practice
- Monday, Aug. 3 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., wide receivers/tight end autographs
- Tuesday, Aug. 4 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., offensive/defensive line autographs *Ambassador Day
- Wednesday, Aug. 5 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., quarterback/running back/specialist autographs
- Thursday, Aug. 6 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., linebacker autographs
- Friday, Aug. 7 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *$7 admission day
- Saturday, Aug. 8 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *$7 admission for Family Fun Day
- Sunday, Aug. 9 | No practice
- Monday, Aug. 10 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., defensive backs autographs
- Tuesday, Aug. 11 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., team autograph session *Exclusive season ticket member day
- Wednesday, Aug. 12 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., quarterback/running back/specialist autographs
- Thursday, Aug. 13 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., wide receivers/tight end autographs
- Friday, Aug. 14 | No practice
- Saturday, Aug. 15 | Preseason game against Rams at 3 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Watch on KSHB 41)
- Sunday, Aug. 16 | No practice
- Monday, Aug. 17 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., linebacker autographs
- Tuesday, Aug. 18 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., defensive back autographs
- Wednesday, Aug. 19 | Practice at 9:15 a.m., offensive/defensive line autographs
- Thursday, Aug. 20 | Practice 8:15 a.m. *Military Appreciation Day
—