Kansas City Chiefs to offer early presale of 2024 commemorative flag for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you win the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year, you host the NFL’s kickoff game on Thursday night for the second consecutive year.

And that means that for the third time in the last five years, the Chiefs’ first game of the season will be celebrated with Red Wednesday instead of Red Friday.

It’s a good problem to have.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 7, the club will offer a limited-edition commemorative flag as part of the annual tradition to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

This year’s flag features a back-to-back championship design reflecting the team’s wins in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII.

The presale will go live at 1 p.m. online only on the team’s website.

The flags will once again be available for a minimum $5 donation on Red Wednesday, Sept. 4, before the Chiefs open the regular season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens (a game you can watch on KSHB 41).

Flags will be available on Sept. 4 at Kansas City and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s, Kansas City-area Hy-Vee stores and street corners and other public spaces across the city.

—