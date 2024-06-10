Kansas City Chiefs to unveil Super Bowl LVIII championship ring later this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To the victors go the spoils.

The Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to release their latest championship ring later this week.

The club kicked off two weeks of celebration of the team’s third championship in the last five seasons Sunday night with a Jon Hamm-narrated “Back-to-Back” greatness video posted on the team’s social media channels.

The video features cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis taking in various paintings and other historical moments in the team’s history.

The pair, drafted in 2022 NFL draft, have won the Super Bowl in each of their first two seasons.

Later this week, the club plans to bring Chiefs Kingdom into the know, with red carpet coverage, ring ceremony highlights and players and coaches reacting to the unveiling of this year’s ring.

“A championship ring ceremony is one of the most unique nights in the sports world as it represents the culmination of a year’s worth of work — on and off the field — and marks the last time players, coaches and staff will celebrate together before turning the page to the next season,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan in a release Monday. “Winning back-to-back championships is an incredible achievement and having the chance to commemorate the season this way is a truly special privilege.”

On June 20, the team plans to release a special production, “Forging Greatness: Making the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Ring presented by Jostens.”

The club plans to debut the film at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France.

