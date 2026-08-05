Kansas City Chiefs unveil 2026 limited-edition Red Thursday flag design

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have unveiled the 2026 limited-edition Red Thursday flag.

This year's design features head coach Andy Reid's signature tagline, "How 'bout those Chiefs."

Red Thursday is right around the corner, and this year’s flag is coming to you straight from the sidelines 🚩 pic.twitter.com/vZbbXSNOep — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 5, 2026

The online presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. Fans are asked to donate $10, while supplies last.

Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Kansas City.

Red Thursday will be held Sept. 10. Limited-edition flags will be sold for a minimum $5 donation at McDonald's restaurants, as well as other metro locations.

"This tradition is unlike any other in the National Football League, and we are proud to have fans who go above and beyond to create a meaningful impact in our community," Chiefs Vice President of Community Impact and Civic Affairs Anne Scharf said in a news release. "The Kansas City Chiefs and the Hunt Family Foundation are excited to once again work with the Ronald McDonald House Kansas City and McDonald's to do our part to help families stay together and focus on what matters most when a child is receiving medical care."

The flags have raised more than $8 million for Ronald McDonald House Kansas City in the past 13 years.

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