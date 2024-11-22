Kansas City Chiefs will sign veteran free agent OT D.J. Humphries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign veteran offensive tackled D.J. Humphries.

A source confirmed the news to KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs.

A source confirms to me that OT D.J. Humphries is expected to sign with the #Chiefs . @Schultz_Report had it first. @KSHB41 @41IsTheMic — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) November 22, 2024

Humphries was selected with the 24th pick in the first round of 2015 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

He played for the Cardinals for eight years, earning pro bowl honors during the 2021 season.

—