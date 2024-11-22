Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs will sign veteran free agent OT D.J. Humphries

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries celebrates a defensive stop against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Bengals won 34-20. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign veteran offensive tackled D.J. Humphries.

A source confirmed the news to KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs.

Humphries was selected with the 24th pick in the first round of 2015 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

He played for the Cardinals for eight years, earning pro bowl honors during the 2021 season.

