Kansas City remains in Swift Era: Pop superstar spotted at Chiefs vs Ravens game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL world remain squarely in their Swift era.

Taylor Swift was on-hand Thursday night to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as part of the NFL’s regular season kickoff between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift has arrived to Arrowhead Stadium 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Sj2MkE0ZT1 — Micaela Dea (@MicaelaDeaTV) September 5, 2024

The Chiefs most-famous fan has arrived for the NFL Opener. pic.twitter.com/aF7HXdt7IC — Todd Leabo (@Leabonics) September 5, 2024

Spotting Swift at Arrowhead became a part of Chiefs Kingdom’s tradition during last year’s regular season, with Swift first appearing in a suite when the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears.

As the Chiefs marched through their playoff run, Swift was there every step of the way, cheering on Kelce and the team with Kelce’s (shirtless brother) Jason Kelce and others, all the way through Super Bowl LVIII.

