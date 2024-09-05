Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Kansas City remains in Swift Era: Pop superstar spotted at Chiefs vs Ravens game

Ravens Chiefs Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Taylor Swift is seen in a suite during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Ravens Chiefs Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL world remain squarely in their Swift era.

Taylor Swift was on-hand Thursday night to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as part of the NFL’s regular season kickoff between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Spotting Swift at Arrowhead became a part of Chiefs Kingdom’s tradition during last year’s regular season, with Swift first appearing in a suite when the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears.

As the Chiefs marched through their playoff run, Swift was there every step of the way, cheering on Kelce and the team with Kelce’s (shirtless brother) Jason Kelce and others, all the way through Super Bowl LVIII.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone